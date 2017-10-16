Florida Senate Race Shaping Up as Epic Battle

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) went to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) this summer with an urgent plea, Politico reports.

“Florida’s Democratic Party was in disarray after the 2016 presidential debacle, the senator said, and he needed help from D.C. to prepare for a likely challenge next year by GOP Gov. Rick Scott, who’s spent at least $86 million of his own fortune on his two gubernatorial campaigns.”

“Nelson told the group that Democrats desperately needed to catch up on field staff in Florida, especially in the wake of the presidential and Senate race results last year that saw Republican-leaning voters flood the polls and took even plugged-in Democrats by surprise.”