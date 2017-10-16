Trump Blames Democrats for Stalled Agenda

“President Trump convened his cabinet on Monday in the hopes of kick-starting his stalled domestic policy agenda and complained that Democrats in Congress are obstructing his efforts on tax reform, health care and the confirmation of judicial nominees,” the New York Times reports.

Said Trump: “The Democrats have terrible policy. They are very good at, really, obstruction.”

He also lashed out at “some Republicans” in the Senate, members he accused of refusing to go along with their party.