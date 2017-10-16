Trump Claims He’s Closer to McConnell Than Ever

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “held a surprise press conference following their lunch meeting at the White House Monday,” Axios reports.

Said Trump: “McConnell and I have been friends for a long time. We’re probably now, despite what you read, closer than ever before.”

However, earlier the New York Times reports Trump “offered support to Stephen Bannon, his former White House adviser, who has declared political war against members of the Republican establishment, including several senators like McConnell.”