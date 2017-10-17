Ryan Says Tax Bill Will Pass Next Month

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) predicted in an interview with a Milwaukee radio station that tax overhaul legislation would pass in the House by “early November” and make it through the Senate to President Trump’s desk by the end of December, The Hill reports.

“Ryan expressed optimism that Republicans would have more success with tax reform than with their failed efforts to repeal and replace the 2010 health-care law.”

Axios: “Republicans haven’t introduced an actual bill yet, and Congress has a fairly full plate right now, from immigration to Iran to government funding for the rest of the year. There are 28 legislative days left in 2017.”