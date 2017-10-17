A Villain for Each Scene of His Presidency

Washington Post: “Most days bring another round, often at dawn, like plot points in a 24-7 miniseries. In just the past few weeks, Trump has started, without any clear provocation, fights with football players who kneel during the national anthem, departments stores that declare ‘happy holidays’ instead of ‘Merry Christmas,’ and late-night television hosts for their ‘unfunny and repetitive material.'”

“Then there are the individual targets: Clinton, of course, but also ‘Liddle’ Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, North Korea’s ‘Little Rocketman’ Kim Jong Un, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY), and a shifting array of reporters, newspapers and networks he labels as the ‘fake news.'”

“Although the targets often appear tangential, if not contradictory, to his governing priorities, both the president and his senior aides see them as central to his political strategy. In each instance, the combat allows Trump to underline for his core supporters the populist promise of his election: to challenge the power of political elites and those who have unfairly benefited from their ‘politically correct’ vision.”

