McConnell Plans Longer Work Weeks for Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “is preparing to hold the chamber in session for more rigorous workweeks, including Fridays and possibly even weekends,” Politico reports.

“The Senate GOP discussed a more aggressive schedule at Tuesday’s party lunch and the majority of the conference agreed.”

“The Senate has come under criticisms from conservatives for its light workweeks, typically spanning from Monday evening to early Thursday afternoon. But without buy-in from his members, it’s been difficult to hold the chamber in open longer without facing the possibility of attendance problems and failed votes.”