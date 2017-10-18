Fallen Soldier’s Mother Said Trump Disrespected Family

The mother of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month, confirmed to the Washington Post that President Trump did disrespect her family, despite Trump’s insistence that remarks about a phone conversation he had with Johnson’s widow were “fabricated.”

Cowanda Jones-Johnson said that she was in the car during the call from the White House and that Trump “did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband.”

Her account is similar to that of Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), who was also in the car.