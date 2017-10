‘He Knew What He Signed Up For’

President Trump told U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow Tuesday that “he knew what he signed up for… but when it happens it hurts anyway,” when he died serving in northwestern Africa, according to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), WPLG reports.

The Washington Post reports Wilson was riding in a limousine with Johnson when the president called and heard the conversation on speakerphone.

Wilson said Johnson broke down in tears: “He made her cry.”