Trump Hasn’t Called All Families

President Trump “has pulled bereaved military families into a painful political fight of his own making, going so far Tuesday as to cite the death of his chief of staff’s son in Afghanistan to question whether Barack Obama and other presidents did enough to honor the military dead,” the AP reports.

“He’s boasted that ‘I think I’ve called every family of someone who’s died,’ though The Associated Press found relatives of two soldiers who died overseas during Trump’s presidency who said they never received a call or a letter from him, as well as relatives of a third who did not get a call from him.”

“Contending that Trump’s propensity for a political fight has drifted into ‘sacred’ territory, Democrats and some former government officials have expressed anger at his comments that he, almost alone among presidents, called the families of military members killed in war. They accused him of ‘inane cruelty’ and a ‘sick game.’”