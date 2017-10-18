Trump Suggests Comey Wasn’t Truthful About Clinton

President Trump suggested that former FBI director James Comey had intended to spare Hillary Clinton from prosecution “long before investigation was complete” into her government email practices, the Washington Post reports.

“In a pair of early-morning Twitter messages, Trump referred to a recently released Justice Department document that indicates a draft of a Comey statement about the investigation was circulating among aides in May last year, two months before Comey announced the end of the investigation and his decision not to seek charges.”