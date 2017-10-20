Kasich Keeping 2020 Options Open

Gov. John Kasich (R) “is taking a subtle but significant step toward a possible 2020 presidential campaign. The Republican governor of Ohio met privately Thursday with several national security and foreign policy experts,” BuzzFeed News reports.

“The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share details, described the discussions in Columbus as the first in a series of meetings on domestic and foreign policy and aimed at keeping Kasich current in global affairs.”