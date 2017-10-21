Pentagon Document Contradicts Trump’s Gold Star Claims

White House aides were “hustling” to get an up-to-date list of soldiers who died this year after President Trump claimed in an interview that he had contacted the families of “virtually everybody” in the military who was killed since he took office, Roll Call reports.

An email exchange “shows that senior White House aides were aware on the day the president made the statement that it was not accurate — but that they should try to make it accurate as soon as possible, given the gathering controversy.”