President Trump told Fox Business he doesn’t think he would be elected president of the United States without the power of social media.

Said Trump: “I doubt I would be here if it weren’t for social media, to be honest with you.”

He added: “Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show. I mean, the other day, I put something out, two seconds later I am watching your show, it’s up.”