Can Trump Stay Out of the Way on Tax Reform?

“Congressional Republicans are readying themselves for a new obstacle on tax reform: President Trump and his penchant for disruptions,” Politico reports.

“There’s no doubt that Trump badly wants a tax deal, and he appears very willing to travel the country in support of one. But the GOP lawmakers that are crafting the tax measure are also bracing themselves for the president to potentially disturb their negotiations at any moment, as he has done throughout his nine months in office and this week on a bipartisan Senate agreement to shore up Obamacare insurance markets.”