Let’s Have a Science Debate

Science Debate is calling for all House, Senate and Gubernatorial candidates running for office across parties to respond to 10 questions related to the greatest science policy challenges facing America.

Topics cover a wide range of issues from scientific integrity in policymaking to health, cyber security medicine and the environment.

Sheril Kirshenbaum: “Until we insist that candidates address science and technology policy when campaigning, we cannot expect them to do so once they’re in office.”