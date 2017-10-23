Many Still Waiting for FEMA

New York Times: “According to interviews with dozens of storm victims, one of the busiest hurricane seasons in years has overwhelmed federal disaster officials. As a result, the government’s response in the two biggest affected states — Texas and Florida — has been scattershot: effective in dealing with immediate needs, but unreliable and at times inadequate in handling the aftermath, as thousands of people face unusually long delays in getting basic disaster assistance.”

“People who call FEMA’s help line at 1-800-621-FEMA have waited on hold for two, three or four hours before they even speak to a FEMA representative.”