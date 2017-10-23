Christie Insists Trump Respects Him

Jason Zengerle: “Christie insists that he and Trump have no problems with each other — that, in fact, they’ve been friends for years — and it’s obviously important to him that people know he views himself and the businessman turned president as peers. … Christie says of Trump: ‘He gets mad at me at times, he yells at me at times, but he respects me.’ Christie adds that he often yells back at Trump, although ‘less now that he’s president.’”

“Indeed, it’s conventional wisdom among political insiders that Christie’s problem isn’t so much with Trump as it is with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose father Christie sent to prison when Christie was a federal prosecutor.”