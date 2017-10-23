Warren Starts Warming Up to the Media

Boston Globe: “It was a high-profile hearing with a financial bigwig whose firm had wronged millions of consumers, a made-for-You Tube moment, as Senator Elizabeth Warren made him squirm from her perch on the Senate Banking Committee. Then the Massachusetts Democrat made a surprising move. She met with reporters.”

“In what would have been routine for most of her colleagues, she took questions in the hallway outside the hearing room where she’d just been grilling former Equifax CEO Richard Smith. For Warren it was an exceedingly rare event. So rare, in fact, that her office had to announce it was happening by e-mail first. CNBC carried the informal press conference live. Those few minutes in the hallway earlier this month are part of a subtle but noteworthy shift in strategy for the liberal firebrand.”