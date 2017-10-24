Corker Stopped Short of Calling for Trump’s Removal

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) unloaded on President Trump during a CNN interview, stating that Trump will be most remembered for “the debasement of our nation.”

He added: “I think at the end of the day, when his term is over. I think the debasing of our nation, the constant not truth telling, just the name calling, the things… I think the debasement of our nation will be what he’ll be remembered most for and that’s regretful.”

Corker also said that he “would not” support Trump again, though he stopped short of saying that Trump should be removed from office.