Top Tax Bill Writer Says He May Break Trump’s Promise

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) “suggested a tax bill he is preparing to introduce could force changes to 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts, potentially bucking a promise from President Trump that those accounts would be left alone,” the Washington Post reports.

“Brady’s comments come just one week before he is planning to introduce his tax bill, which Republicans hope will lead to the most sweeping changes to the tax code in more than 30 years. But almost all of the key details of the tax bill remain a mystery. Again and again on Wednesday, Brady said the most pressing decisions have not been reached.”