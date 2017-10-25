Trump Solidifies His Grip on the Republican Party

New York Times: “Despite the fervor of President Trump’s Republican opponents, the president’s brand of hard-edge nationalism — with its gut-level cultural appeals and hard lines on trade and immigration — is taking root within his adopted party, and those uneasy with grievance politics are either giving in or giving up the fight.”

“In some cases, the retirement of an anti-Trump Republican could actually improve the Republican Party’s chance of retaining a seat… But such short-term advantages mask a larger, even existential threat to traditional Republicans. The Grand Old Party risks a longer-term transformation into the Party of Trump.”

