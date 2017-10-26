Enthusiasm Gap Should Worry Republicans

Amy Walter: “One thing that should scare Republicans—and make them think that the 2016 strategy may not be sufficient in 2018—is the enthusiasm gap. Back in 2016, Republicans were wary of Trump but they turned out and voted for him because they didn’t like the alternative and they were willing to accept the half-good versus the awful. Their ambivalence with Trump was outweighed by their disdain for Clinton. Two years later, they don’t have Obamacare repeal, a GOP-led Congress is getting little accomplished and the president continues to behave in a non-presidential way. With Hillary Clinton no longer on the ballot, the incentive to turn out is no longer quite as immediate or intense.”

“Meanwhile, Democrats, who were also less than thrilled about their nominee in 2016, are totally united in their disdain for Trump.”

For members: The Only Thing That Can Really Unify Republicans