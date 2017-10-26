Graham, Booker to Testify on Behalf of Menendez

“A courtroom in New Jersey will briefly turn into a rare scene of bipartisan unity Thursday as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) are expected to come to the defense of Sen. Bob Menendez, both taking the witness stand to defend their colleague facing federal bribery charges,” CNN reports.

“Graham and Booker are specifically expected to vouch for the New Jersey Democrat’s character and integrity. Prosecutors have accused Menendez of accepting free rides on private jets from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist from Florida, and then failing to report the gifts on his Senate disclosure forms as part of an effort to conceal their bribery scheme for years.”