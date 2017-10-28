A Watershed Moment for the Russia Investigation

Matt Miller, a former Obama Justice Department official, emails Mike Allen on reports of pending indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe: “I think it means this will be a rolling investigation. Rather than conduct his entire investigation and then wrap things up with indictments and possibly a report at the end, he is doing it in stages, the way the Justice Department might attack a drug cartel or a mafia family.”

He added that this “is a watershed moment for the politics surrounding the investigation.”