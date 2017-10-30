Ex-Trump Adviser Pleads Guilty to False Statements

George Papadopolous has pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents, becoming the third adviser to President Trump’s campaign to face criminal charges in its investigation, Reuters reports.

Papadopolous is an international energy lawyer who was part of Trump’s advisory team during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The New York Times reports Papadopolous told an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign in April 2016 that Moscow had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails,” according to court documents unsealed Monday.