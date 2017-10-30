Half of Trump Appointees Have Major Conflicts

The Daily Beast looked at the background of all 341 people President Trump has nominated for positions in the administration and found that 179 — more than half — have some sort of a conflict of interest.

“One hundred and five nominees worked in the industries that they were being tasked with regulating; 63 lobbied for, were lawyers for, or otherwise represented industry members that they were being tasked with regulating; and 11 received payments or campaign donations from members of the industry that they were being tasked with regulating.”