Manafort and Business Partner Told to Surrender

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former business partner Rick Gates “will turn themselves in on charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election,” the Washington Post reports.

Axios: “The FBI rarely charges just one person, and this is likely just the beginning.”