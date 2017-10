Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio said that Sen. Bernie Sanders could have prevailed where Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton did not, The Hill reports.

Said Fabrizio: “There’s no question that if it had been anybody other than Clinton or anybody other than Trump, that race would not have been as close as it was either way. It would not have been.”

When asked what would happen during a Sanders-Trump match-up, Fabrizio replied, “I think Sanders beats Trump.”