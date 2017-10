Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018, marking the end of a political career defined by his long-running struggle to pare back government intervention in the economy, Politico reports.

“Hensarling, first elected to Congress in 2002, is in his last term as chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, where he has spent years fighting with mixed success to roll back regulations and phase out federal programs.”