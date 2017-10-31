Trump Rejects Bannon’s Hard Line Against Mueller

President Trump “has decided — for now — to stick with his strategy of cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller, a day after the Russia investigation ensnared three of his campaign aides,” CNN reports.

“That’s despite being urged to take a harder line by his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.”

“Bannon spoke with Trump following Monday’s announcements from the special counsel, and advocated taking a harsher approach to Mueller… While Trump encouraged Bannon to lead the public charge against Mueller, the President made clear to aides Tuesday that he’s not adopting Bannon’s advice.”

