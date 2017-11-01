GOP in Disarray Ahead of Tax Plan Rollout

“House Republicans are scrambling to release their tax bill on Thursday after being forced to postpone the roll-out because of resistance from GOP lawmakers from Democratic states,” Politico reports.

“Tensions are running ‘very high,’ said a source familiar with the 11th-hour talks… In fact, Republican tax writers could be heard speaking in raised voices during a more than two-hour meeting at the Capitol Tuesday night. Sources say there is some unhappiness among rank-and-file members who feel the plan has been written largely by party leaders without their input.”

“White House economic adviser Gary Cohn told GOP senators during a closed-door lunch Wednesday that House Republicans need to release their tax bill before Friday, when Trump is leaving for Asia.”

