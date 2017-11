“One of the biggest pro-Trump outside groups of 2016, backed by the Adelson and Ricketts families, plans to spend ‘eight figures’ — at least $10 million — backing tax reform,” according to Axios.

“The size of the spend — from some of the most important donors in the party — is correlated to the stakes: Republicans know this is existential for them. If they fail to pass tax reform on the heels of failing to repeal Obamacare, the GOP could might as well be renamed R.I.P.”