Trump’s Tax Plan Is Already Unpopular

First Read: “House Republicans are facing a major disadvantage with their tax plan, even before they delayed the rollout of their bill by one day.”

“Their plan starts out underwater, according to our latest NBC/WSJ poll — and by about the same margin as the poll’s first track of George W. Bush’s failed effort to partially privatize Social Security.”

“In this new NBC/WSJ poll, 25% call Trump’s tax plan a good idea, versus 35% who call it a bad idea (-10). And nearly four-in-10 Americans — 39% — do not have an opinion.”