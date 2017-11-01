Russian Actors Sought to Undermine Trump After Election

“Top lawyers from Facebook and Twitter said Tuesday that Russian-linked posts and advertisements placed on the social networks after Election Day sought to sow doubt about President Trump’s victory,” Politico reports.

Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch told the Senate Judiciary Committee that content generated by a Russian troll farm after Nov. 8 centered on “fomenting discord about the validity of Trump’s election.”

“That’s a change from Russia’s pre-election activity, which was largely centered on trying to denigrate Hillary Clinton, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a January report.”