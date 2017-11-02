Big Majority Approves of Mueller’s Investigation

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds that a 58% majority say they approve of special counsel Robert Mueller’s handling of the Russia investigation while 28% say they disapprove. People’s views depend in large part on their political leanings, but overall, Americans are generally inclined to trust Mueller and the case he has made so far.

Meanwhile, fewer than 4 in 10 Americans say they believe Trump is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation, while about half believe he is not.