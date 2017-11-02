Trump Calls for Execution of Suspected Terrorist

President Trump posted a message on Twitter declaring that the suspect in the recent terrorist act in New York City should be executed, the New York Times reports.

“Presidents are typically advised never to weigh in on pending criminal cases because such comments can be used by defense lawyers to argue that their clients cannot get a fair trial — especially when the head of the executive branch that will prosecute the charges advocates the ultimate punishment before a judge has heard a single shred of evidence at trial. But Mr. Trump has disregarded such advice in other instances, as well.”