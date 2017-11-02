Trump Nominates Club Members to Plum Posts

A USA Today review finds that Trump has installed at least five people who have been members of his clubs to senior roles in his administration.

“Presidents often name campaign donors and close allies to administration posts, particularly prized diplomatic postings in cosmopolitan European capitals, such as Paris and London, and the tourist playgrounds of the West Indies. But never in modern history has a president awarded government posts to people who pay money to his own companies.”

