Corker Blasts Trump’s ‘Inappropriate’ Remarks

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) is firing back at President Trump over his push for the Justice Department to investigate Democrats and Hillary Clinton, The Hill reports.

Said Corker: “President Trump’s pressuring of the Justice Department and FBI to pursue cases against his adversaries and calling for punishment before trials take place are totally inappropriate.”

He added that the president’s remarks “not only undermine our justice system but erode the American people’s confidence in our institutions.”