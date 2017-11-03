Trump Adviser Met With Russian Officials in 2016

Carter Page told the House Intelligence Committee that he met Russian government officials during a July 2016 trip he took to Moscow, the New York Times reports.

“Shortly after the trip, Mr. Page sent an email to at least one Trump campaign aide describing insights he had after conversations with government officials, legislators and business executives during his time in Moscow.”

“The new details of the trip present a different picture than the account Mr. Page has given during numerous appearances in the news media in recent months and are yet another example of a Trump adviser meeting with Russians officials during the 2016 campaign.”