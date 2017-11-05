Mueller Has Enough Evidence to Charge Flynn

“Federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Trump’s former national security adviser and his son as part of the probe into Russia’s intervention in the 2016 election,” NBC News reports.

“Michael Flynn, who was fired after just 24 days on the job, was one of the first Trump associates to come under scrutiny in the federal probe now led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Mueller is applying renewed pressure on Flynn following his indictment of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.”

“The investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn’s lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts.”