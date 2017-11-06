Democrats to Meet with White House on Tax Bill

“A group of Democratic senators is set to huddle with a top White House official to discuss potential changes to the Republican tax plan Tuesday,” the Washington Post reports.

The Democrats include Sens. Joe Manchin III (WV), Heidi Heitkamp (ND) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“What, if any, substantive change to the emerging proposals might come out of the meeting is unclear — but it will allow the White House and the moderate Democrats to claim they’re at least trying to forge bipartisan consensus.”