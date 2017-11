“An early draft of former FBI Director James Comey’s statement closing out the Hillary Clinton email case accused the former Secretary of State of having been ‘grossly negligent’ in handling classified information, new memos to Congress show,” The Hill reports.

“The tough language was changed to the much softer accusation that Clinton had been ‘extremely careless’ in her handling of classified information when Comey announced in July 2016 there would be no charges against her.”