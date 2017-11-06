Taxes Would Rise for Many Working Class Voters

“House Republicans’ tax bill would increase taxes for 12 percent of Americans next year, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. By 2027, at least 28 percent of Americans would see their taxes rise, the report says. Many of those taking a hit would be people who make less than $48,000 a year,” the Washington Post reports.

“The vast majority of Americans would get a tax cut if the bill becomes law… but the rich would benefit the most. The finding comes amid intense debate over whether this bill does enough to help the middle and working classes, a key promise of President Trump.”