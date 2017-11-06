‘Trivial Dispute’ Led to Assault of Rand Paul

The violent altercation last week that left Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) nursing bruised lungs and broken ribs began with “a very regrettable dispute” between neighbors over a “trivial” matter, the New York Times reports.

The incident “has absolutely nothing to do with either’s politics or political agendas,” the lawyer for the neighbor, Matthew Baker, said in a statement. “It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial.”

Two neighbors told the New York Times that the attack may have stemmed from a dispute over “some sort of planting or flora issue around the properties.”