A Republican campaign official tells Playbook to expect several House GOP retirements as soon as this week… Republicans are telling us not to read into these retirements — they are all for personal reasons, officials say. But, needless to say, the DCCC would love some more open seats.”

Said the source: “Don’t be surprised to see some retirements this week. Mostly in safe seats but could also see in a competitive seat or two. Still well below average on retirements.”