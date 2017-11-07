Trump Says More Would Have Died With Stricter Gun Laws

President Trump “asserted that tougher gun laws would not have stopped the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last weekend and in fact ‘hundreds more’ would have died had another man not been able to ‘neutralize’ the alleged killer with a gun of his own,” the Washington Post reports.

“Asked during a news conference here whether he would entertain ‘extreme vetting’ on guns, Trump appeared irritated by the question and suggested it was not appropriate to talk about ‘in the heart of South Korea.'”