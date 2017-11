The Senate won’t release its version of the GOP tax bill tomorrow as previously announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Axios reports.

“Both chambers are on very tight timelines and trying to strike very difficult policy balances. Delaying introduction of the bill not only gives off the impression that things aren’t going well (whether it’s true or not), but also removes one more day that could have been spent getting the caucus on board with the bill.”