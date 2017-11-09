Kelly Pressured Acting DHS Secretary to Expel Hondurans

“On Monday, as the Department of Homeland Security prepared to extend the residency permits of tens of thousands of Honduran immigrants living in the United States, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Acting Secretary Elaine Duke to pressure her to expel them,” the Washington Post reports.

“Duke refused to reverse her decision and was angered by what she felt was a politically driven intrusion by Kelly and Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security adviser, who also called her about the matter.”