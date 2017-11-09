Paul Casts Doubt on Explanation for Assault

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) seemed to call into question media reports that the man who assaulted him had been motivated by a feud over landscaping, Politico reports.

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that the two men had feuded regularly over landscaping issues.

“But Paul appeared to dispute that notion with a pair of posts to Twitter on Wednesday, linking to a Breitbart News story headlined “Rand Paul’s neighbors say reports blaming savage assault on ‘landscaping dispute’ are fake news” and one from the Washington Examiner headlined ‘Rand Paul’s neighbors rip media ‘landscaping dispute’ reports.'”