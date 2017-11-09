Senate GOP Tax Plan Breaks with Trump

“Senate Republicans on Thursday plan to propose delaying a cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent until 2019, four people briefed on the planning said, a major departure from President Trump’s insistence on immediate changes that he says are necessary to spur the economy,” the Washington Post reports.

“Some Senate Republicans objected internally to the one year delay, but they were overruled.”

Politico: “The change from the House bill, which would institute a 20 percent corporate rate in 2018, is likely to upset President Trump and the White House, which wants the change to happen as soon as possible.”